हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Best songs of the music maestro

Here are some of the most quintessential songs from the gem of Indian music:

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Best songs of the music maestro

New Delhi: Music maestro AR Rahman turns 52 today and his fans are flooding social media with wishes already. Rahman is a name that gives us goosebumps because of his soul touching songs that will forever be etched in our hearts.

He is the proud receiver of two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South.

Celebrating his special day, here are some of the most quintessential songs from the gem of Indian music:

Kun Faya Kun

From the movie Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles, the song has a soul to it which can be felt the moment it is played.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

This track is played to evoke the spirit of patriotism in every Indian's heart. It is one of the best tracks of Rahman so far and will instantly make you fall in love with your country.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

From the movie Jodha Akbar starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, the song evokes the spirit of divine love.

Jai Ho

This track from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' is popular not only in India, but abroad as well. The foot-tapping song has a contagious energy.

Luka Chuppi

An emotional track, this one is from 'Rang De Basanti' and can bring tears in your eyes.

Personally, Rahman is said to be one of the most down-to-earth and humble individuals. Be it his on-screen interviews or public appearances, Rahman has always charmed the fans with his simplicity.

Here's wishing the jewel of the Indian music industry a very happy birthday!

Tags:
AR RahmanAR Rahman birthdayHappy Birthday AR Rahman

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close