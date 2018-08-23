Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Best performances of the dancing diva

Actress and dancer Malaika Arora turns 44 today. She is undeniably one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and we are always smitten by her performances. Malaika set the trend of special songs with her hit 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. She has blown our hearts away with her dance numbers and we bring you some of her best songs.

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya

The trendsetter Malaika Arora blew us away with this song from Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' in 1998. 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' happens to be the first special song and won a lot of appreciation from the audience. The song was filmed above a train where Malaika is seen grooving along with Shah Rukh Khan in a Rajasthani avatar.

2. Maahi Ve

The song 'Maahi Ve' from the movie 'Kaante' starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt did really well. The song from the year 2002 was sung by Richa Sharma and also had a remake in 2016 for the film 'Wajah Tum Ho'. Malaika performed pole dancing on the song and her sizzling hot avatar blew our minds off!

3. Munni Badnaam

Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg' that was released in 2010, marked the release of one of the most popular dance songs, 'Munni Badnaam Hui' featuring Malaika Arora. The song sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam was much lauded by the people.

4. Anarkali Disco Chali

Malaika grooved on 'Anarkali Disco Chali' alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Boman Irani in the 2012 release 'Housefull 2'. The song was sung by Mamta Sharma and Sukhwinder Singh. Malaika looked lovely in a red dress.

5. Pandey Ji Seeti

'Pandey Ji Seeti' is a song from the movie 'Dabangg 2' starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Arbaaz Khan and released in 2012 while the song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Mamta Sharma and Wajid Ali.

Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the dancing diva of Bollywood!