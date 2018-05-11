Haryanvi girl dancing to Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal' has gone viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary is known for her desi dance moves. Especially, the track 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit after she danced to the beats inside reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' along with Hina Khan.

The song has become synonymous with Sapna as people instantly relate it to the Haryanvi singer and her peppy dance. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet where not Sapna but another girl can be seen dancing to the same Haryanvi song.

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the girl dancing at a stage show and she too has aced the desi dance moves. Like Sapna, even the girl in the video can be seen dressed in salwar-kameez. It was uploaded on YouTube by Sonotek Haryanvi and has garnered 5,594,251 views. Although it was shared in February, this year, the song has grabbed the attention due to its similarity with Sapna's dance.

Soon after the reality show, Sapna and fellow contestant Benafsha Soonawalla too shared a dance video where they grooved to the popular Haryanvi number at former's residence.

Sapna's 'Bigg Boss 11' journey helped her gain immense popularity and she even bagged some projects in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films.