Hate Story IV: Urvashi Rautela oozes oomph in 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' song—Watch

New Delhi: Director Vishal Pandya is back with what he does the best—presenting a thriller genre venture. After tasting success with previous franchises, Hate Story makers are back with its fourth instalment. The film titled 'Hate Story IV' and Pandya, who successfully helmed part 2 and 3 of the same franchise is back with the new one.

The trailer of 'Hate Story IV' created a flutter on the social media and was widely viewed on YouTube. Now, the makers have released a new track which happens to be an old superhit number 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' by Himesh Reshammiya.

The reprised version features Urvashi Rautela's sizzling moves including a pole dance act. The song has been sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of this new song are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Watch the song:

Hate Story IV features Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. The erotic thriller is produced by T-Series and is slated to hit the screens on March 9, 2018.

The former beauty queen Urvashi will be seen playing a supermodel in the thriller. The actress was last seen in Great Grand Masti and also did a special song in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. The actress will reportedly be seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 as well.

All the three instalments of Hate Story franchise have been successful at the Box Office. Let's see if the audience gives a thumbs up to this one as well!