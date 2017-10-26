Hawa Hawai 2.0 song: Vidya Balan recreates Sridevi's magic

New Delhi: Talented actress Vidya Balan will next be seen playing a housewife who doubles up as a naughty night radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu. The interesting plot has got the fans eagerly waiting for her film to hit the screens.

The makers have used the iconic Hawa Hawai song featuring Sridevi from Mr India. The Hawa Hawai 2.0 version has Vidya matching up to Sridevi's style and act.

Watch the song here:

Besides, there's Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka in it too. The song has been presented in a peppy manner and is a foot-tapping number. The film stars theatre actor Manav Kaul playing Vidya's on-screen husband.

Tumhari Sulu is helmed by Suresh Triveni and will hit the screens on November 17, 2017. Vidya Balan was last seen in Begum Jaan which failed to create an impact at the Box Office.

Let's see if Tumhari Sulu proves to be a money spinner for the actress.