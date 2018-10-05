हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Helicopter eela

Helicopter Eela: Kajol and Tota Roy Chowdhury's chemistry steals the show in 'Dooba Dooba' song—Watch

The film will hit the screens on October 12, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actress Kajol is gearing up for the release of her next film titled 'Helicopter Eela'. The movie is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and happens to be a slice-of-life story about a single mother played Kajol.

The makers have unveiled the romantic track 'Dooba Dooba' from the movie which has been sung by the soulful Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. 'Helicopter Eela' stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia in important roles.

Watch the song here:

Kajol and Tota Roy Chowdhury's chemistry has been brilliantly tapped in this track and the song itself has a very soothing feel to it.  Kajol will be seen portraying the role of a single mom who is also an aspiring singer.

The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

