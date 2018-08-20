Helicopter Eela's new song Yaadon Ki Almari' features Kajol as a rockstar mom-Watch

New Delhi: After a peppy first song 'Mumma Ki Parchai', the makers of Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela have dropped another song titled 'Yaadon Ki Almari'. The song features Kajol as a rockstar mom and it will also remind you of the dreams that you couldn't fulfil.

Yaadon Ki Almari is a song that takes one down memory lane. Filled with nostalgia this song has been sung by Palomi and music has been given by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire, the song description read.

Watch the song right here:

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.