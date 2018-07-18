हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan sizzles in her glam avatar—Watch 'Bhasoodi' song

Hina's debut music video 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan's debut music video 'Bhasoodi' is out and she looks super hot! The former 'Bigg Boss' finalist is seen in a glam avatar and we are sure the fans are going to love it.

She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media and is an avid user of the platform. Hina's debut music video 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral and the rap is by Pardhaan. The music and lyrics are by Preet Hundal.

Watch it here:

The song released on July 16, 2018 and has already garnered 4,850,350 views so far on the YouTube.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Tags:
Hina Khanbhasoodibhasoodi songBigg Boss 11hina khan picshina khan song

