हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's sizzling avatar in debut music video 'Bhasoodi' sets YouTube on fire, song crosses 11 mn views

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years.

Hina Khan&#039;s sizzling avatar in debut music video &#039;Bhasoodi&#039; sets YouTube on fire, song crosses 11 mn views
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans as the song has garnered over 11 million views within three days.

Hina's debut music video 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral and the rap is by Pardhaan. The music and lyrics are by Preet Hundal. The song released on July 16 and was shared on YouTube a day after. It has already garnered 11,250,080 views so far.

Watch it here, in case you missed:

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

 

Tags:
Hina Khanbhasoodibhasoodi songhina khan songMusic videodebut music videoBigg Boss 11Bigg Bosshina khan video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close