Holi 2018: Add Punjabi tadka by grooving to this foot-tapping song by Sharry Mann

Mumbai: Tomorrow, the entire nation will soak in the festivities of Holi, the much awaited festival of colours. Family, friends and neighbours will bond over delectable delicacies, fun get-togethers and last but not the least some thrilling dance sessions with splashes of vibrant colours.

There are a number of songs dedicated to the festival of Holi but here is a foot-tapping Punjabi track that will add zing to your celebrations.

So brace yourself and add Punjabi tadka by grooving to this Punjabi song:

Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya by Sharry Mann

The festival of Holi is all about celebrating family, friends and togetherness with colours. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 2 and we can’t wait to celebrate it. Songs are integral elements of any celebrations in India and how can there be no music when it comes to Holi festivities. Gear up to dance to the tunes of Sharry Mann and celebrate the festival of the Punjabi way. Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Holi.