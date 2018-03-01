Holi 2018: Top Bhojpuri songs to make your festivities a thrilling carnival

Mumbai: Tomorrow, the entire nation will soak in the festivities of Holi, the much awaited festival of colours. Family, friends and neighbours will bond over delectable delicacies, fun get-togethers and last but not the least some thrilling dance sessions with splashes of vibrant colours.

There are a number of songs dedicated to the festival of Holi but here is a list of foot-tapping Bhojpuri tracks that will make your festivities all the more enjoyable. So brace yourself and get drenched in the colours of smiles and happiness while grooving to these Bhojpuri songs.

Tarase Holi Me Gujariya by Manoj Tiwari

Babuaan Ke Jaan by Pawan Singh

Saheli Ke Holi by Nirahua & Aamrapali, Pawan Singh & Akshara

Holi Mein GST Jor Ke by Nirahua

Bhai Sange Bhagal by Pawan Singh

Jab se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa by Pawan Singh

Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad by Khesari Lal Yadav

The festival of Holi is all about celebrating family, friends and togetherness with colours. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 2 and we can’t wait to celebrate it. Songs are integral elements of any celebrations in India and how can there be no music when it comes to Holi festivities. Gear up to dance to the tunes of our Bhojpuri stars and celebrate the festival of Holi like crazy.

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Holi.