Holi Mein GST Jor Ke: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's peppy Bhojpuri song crosses 15 mn on YouTube

New Delhi: Holi is here and so is your dance playlist. No Holi party is ever complete without some peppy festive numbers being played. So we thought of making your task easier—popular Bhojpuri stars Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's latest Holi song—Holi Mein GST Jor Ke can be your best bet.

The song is a rage on the internet these days and has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube. Titled 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke', the song features Nirahua and actress Amrapali Dubey in the lead.

Watch 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' song:

It captures the festive spirit of Holi and how GST is having an impact on it. The peppy Bhojpuri song starring the superstars of the respective film industry has taken YouTube by storm.

The viral video has garnered as many as 15,040,882 views on YouTube as of now. 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' takes a sly dig at how the evil practice of dowry is still prevalent in our society and can be tackled with if the people involved decide to bring it down. The video also features other Bhojpuri superstars like Manoj Singh Tiger and Sanjay Pandey.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

The video has been released by the actor's own music company Nirahua Music World.