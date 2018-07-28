Honey Singh's Ambarsar garners more than 3 million views-Watch

New Delhi: King of rap Yo Yo Honey Singh and Deep Kahlon's new music video Ambarsar garners more than 3 million views on Youtube soon after its release.

This peppy number features Daljeet Kalsi from the upcoming Punjabi movie Jagga Jiunda E. This particular track from the movie has been creating a buzz since its release for its foot-tapping music and catchy lyrics.

This time Honey Singh only gave the music and did not feature in the video.

After 'Dil Chori' and 'Chote Chote Peg' this is the second song of Yo Yo Honey Singh since his comeback and his fans have recieved it pretty well. His first song after his sabbatical was 'Dil Chori' from 'Sonu ki Tittu ki Shaadi' garnered more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Sung by Deep Kahlon and music produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh this chartbuster has already become the party anthem.

The music video is directed by Harry Chahal. Lyrics of the song have been penned Deep Kahlon.