Honey Singh's 'Dheere Dheere Se' becomes first Indian song to cross 200 million views on YouTube

New Delhi: Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that recreating old blockbuster songs is working wonders for Bollywood's music companies. The new-age music lovers are welcoming revamped old tracks wholeheartedly. And, we have a firm example to prove the same. Interestingly, internet sensation Yo Yo! Honey Singh's 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi' has now become the first Indian song to garner more than 200 million views on YouTube.

No, we are not kidding. The 33-year-old musician recently took to Twitter to confirm the same. The number was recreated by YoYo in the year 2015 and became an instant hit.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor, the recreated 'Dheere Dheere' created magic like never before.

The brand new version of 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi' was penned by the 'Blue Eyes' singer along with Bhupinder Kaur. It was directed by Ahmed Khan.