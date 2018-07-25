हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sabad Naad

Honoured to be a part of 'Sabad Naad': Shankar Mahadevan

Earlier Mahadevan has also lent his voice to the popular Gurbani 'Thakur Tum Sharnai'.

Honoured to be a part of &#039;Sabad Naad&#039;: Shankar Mahadevan
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: National Award winning music director and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan feels proud to be a part of 'Sabad Naad' project.

The 'Breathless' fame singer on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself with composer Ustad Sukhwant Singh.

He also wrote: "Honoured to be a part of an iconic project called 'Sabad Naad', sung more than 100 shabads with more than 100 artistes."

'Shabad Naad' is a 100 sabad 100 artist, Gurmat Sangeet Project, through which Gurbani from the eternal Sri Guru Granth Sahib, will be rendered in the 31 pure ragas and the 31 mixed ragas along with folk traditions like Alahniya, Funhe, Chobole, Ghodi, Lavan etc.

Earlier Mahadevan has also lent his voice to the popular Gurbani "Thakur Tum Sharnai" and composed songs from the movie "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", that include Gurbani "Mehndi di zubaani", which was widely appreciated by people.

 

