हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's chemistry will set the screen ablaze - Deets inside

It's been a while we have seen Hrithik in a peppy dance number, and this track will be a treat for his fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor&#039;s chemistry will set the screen ablaze - Deets inside
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for his upcoming untitled film with the Yash Raj banner. The hunk of an actor shot for a song in Corsica along with his co-star Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in YRF's Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh.

According to a report in DNA, Bosco Martis, who is choreographing the song revealed that the song will be on the lines of Tu Meri from Hrithik's Bang Bang. The choreographer has worked with Hrithik in the film and will be training him yet again in this one. 

It's been a while we have seen Hrithik in a peppy dance number, and this track will be a treat for his fans. We have never seen Hrithik and Vaani together. Their Jodi will be a refreshing one indeed. Both are terrific dancers and their chemistry is bound to set the screen ablaze.

The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Tiger Shroff, who is also a fabulous dancer. Tiger and Hrithik belong to the mutual admiration club, and hence it will be interesting to see the chemistry they share on-screen.

Both Tiger and Hrithik have beautifully crafted physique. They look dapper and can stylishly pull off any look. Hrithik does action sequences like a pro and so does Tiger.

Going by the buzz, the two may have a dance face-off.

Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil in 2017. And his previous release - Mohenjo Daro - by Ashutosh Gowariker proved to be a dud at the Box Office. Will this untitled film help Hrithik claim his position at the Box Office? Let's wait and watch

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanVaani KapoorTiger ShroffSiddharth AnandYash Raj FilmsBosco Martis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close