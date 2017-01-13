Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's chemistry spills love all over in 'Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye' from 'Kaabil'
New Delhi: B-Town's Greek god Hrithik Roshan will be seen romancing Yami Gautam for the very first time in Sanjay Gupta directorial 'Kaabil'. Both Hrithik and Yami will play visually challenged in the venture which promises to be a gritty, dark thriller.
Recently, a new track ' Kisi Ko Pyar Ho Jaye' has been released and we must say it has love written all over it. The song is basically a remix version of a superhit number from 'Julie' titled 'Dil Kya Kare' which was originally sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar.
In 'Kaabil', the track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the music is composed by Rajesh Roshan. Anand Bakshi has penned the lyrics. The film is set to release on January 25, 2017 and will clashing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' at the box office.
Watch the song here:
