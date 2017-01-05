Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam's 'Mon Amour' from 'Kaabil' will make you shake a leg! - WATCH

New Delhi: After presenting to the audience an intense trailer of their upcoming release 'Kaabil', Bollywood stars - Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam – are back and, this time, they seem to be all geared up to lighten up the mood with the vibrant video of the song 'Mon Amour'.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Mon Amour' has been sung by ace vocalist Vishal Dadlani on the tunes of music director Rajesh Roshan. The video of this track is groovy enough to make you shake a leg.

Watch for yourself:

'Kaabil' will be releasing on January 25 this year. It also features Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles. The movie narrates the story of a blind man who is driven by the fire of vengeance.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial will be locking horns at the Box Office with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees'. It is touted to be the biggest cinematic clash of the year 2017.