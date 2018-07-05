हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's new song Pehli Baar from Dhadak depicts the innocence of first love - Watch

Sung by Ajay Gogavale, the song composed by Ajay-Atul is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Mumbai: The makers of Dhadak starring newcomers Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter unveiled a brand new song on Thursday. Titled Pehli Baar, the song depicts the innocence, magic and charm of first love.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Sairat helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

The Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat have already created waves. Music lovers have given a thumbs up to the two songs, and it will be interesting to see the kind of attention Pehli Baar garners.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.  And Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother. He is veteran actor Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter's son.

