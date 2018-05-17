Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance and Salman Khan's dance moves, 'Hiriye' song teaser from 'Race 3' is out—Watch

New Delhi: Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has slowly but steadily made her solid presence in Hindi film industry. Her latest outing 'Race 3' with superstar Salman Khan remains the talk of the town at present as the film will hit the screens on June 15—an Eid gift from Bhaijaan to his fans.

The makers unveiled the teaser of the first ever song 'Hiriye' from 'Race 3' and it just looks super sizzling. Although the teaser has just the music and the lead pair of Salman and Jacqueline grooving, yet we feel this is going to be another 'Jumme Ki Raat' types.

Watch the song here:

You cannot miss the kickass pole dance act by Jacqueline, who dressed to kill in that white number plus Sallu Bhai doing his signature steps in full form. 'Race 3' is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.