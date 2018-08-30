हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami

Janmashtami Special: These Bollywood songs will remind you of Natkhat Gopala

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, we bring to you the top Bollywood songs that will remind you of the 'Maakhan Chor'.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Janmashtami or Gokulashtami marks the janm (birth) of Lord Krishna. Born to Devaki and Vasudeva, Krishna was raised by Maa Yashoda and father Nanda. The lord is believed to be the naughtiest of all.

 

Janmashtami is celebrated enthusiastically across the globe and the occasion brings along with itself lots of Masti and matki tod fun. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 2, according to the Gregorian calendar.

 

On this auspicious occasion, we bring to you the top Bollywood songs that will remind you of the 'Maakhan Chor'.

 

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

The song from the movie 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song is about a conversation between Lord Krishna and Yashoda Maa where he complains to her about his skin colour in comparison to that of Radha's.

 

Radha Kaise Na Jale

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

A very famous piece of music, 'Radha Kaise Naa Jale' is a beautiful song from Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The song depicts a sweet feeling of jealousy in Radha as Krishna talks and plays around with the other Gopis.

 

Go Go Govinda!

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

Go Go Govinda! is a song from the movie 'Oh! My God' where dance icon Prabhudheva and actress Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance and danced on the song during the Matki Tod ritual. The song is catchy and you can't stop yourself from dancing!

 

Woh Kisna Hai

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh along with other great artists, 'Woh Kisna Hai' is a song from the movie 'Kisna: The Warrior Poet' featuring Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. The song beautifully describes Lord Krishna and is a treat to the ears.

 

Maiyya Yashoda

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

This melodious song from the movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' is performed beautifully by Karisma Kapoor and it features Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam etc. You must hear this one out.

 

O Paalanhaare!

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

A soulful rendition from the film 'Lagaan' is sung by the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar. In the film, the villagers pray to Lord Krishna to help them and get rid of all their worries. The song displays how people trust and believe in the power of Lord Krishna.

 

Chandi Ki Daal Par

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

Chandi Ki Daal Par featuring Salman Khan is a song from Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Hello Brother' which released in 1999. The song is a peppy one and would definitely get you to the dance floor.

 

Mach Gaya Shor

 

(Pic Courtesy: Song Still)

Mach Gaya Shor, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar featuring veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Parvin Babi is from the movie 'Khud-Daar'. Don't miss out on this one as it is one of the old gems.

 

These are some of the Janmashtami special songs that will help you enjoy the festival and immerse in the spirit of Krishna-Radha bhakti!

 

Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

Tags:
JanmashtamiJanmashtami 2018Janmashtami celebrationsBollywood songsJanmashtami songs

