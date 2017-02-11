Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion to present at Grammys

Los Angeles: Stars like Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and John Travolta have been announced as presenters at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy released this year's full list of presenters on Friday, which includes Dion, Lopez, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson, reports etonline.com.

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, Camila Cabello and Jason Derulo will also be on hand to present, along with The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Travolta and Ryan Seacrest.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Solange Knowles, Gina Rodriguez, Katharine McPhee and Laverne Cox are also some of the presenters at the awards ceremony, which will be held on Sunday here.

The awards show, hosted by James Corden, will also feature two tribute segments to Prince and George Michael, who died in April and December last year respectively.

"The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy.

"(We're) humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage."

Other artistes to hit the Grammy stage include The Weeknd, who is set to perform with Daft Punk, as well as Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, who will also collaborate on a duet.

Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest will also perform with 15-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl and Anderson Paak, who is nominated for two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town are teaming up for a performance celebrating the music of the legendary group Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of "Saturday Night Fever".

Beyonce Knowles, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also set to perform.