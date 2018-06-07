हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justin Beiber to lend voice to Cupid - God of Love
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Pop sensation Justin Bieber is geared up to voice God of Love Cupid in an animated film of the same name.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian singer will lend his voice for the movie made by Mythos Studios, a company co-founded by his manager.

The film, 'Cupid', will revolve around the god of desire, affection, erotic love and attraction. The god from the classical mythology is known to provoke mortals into falling in love with just a strike of his enchanted arrows.

Bieber will also be one of the executive producers of the movie.

