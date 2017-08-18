close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

On Thursday, Justin Bieber released the new dance single `Friends` with producer BloodPop and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the team behind his 2015 hit track `Sorry`.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:37
Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;

New Delhi: Rejoice Beliebers, Justin Bieber is back and he wants to be your friend with his new single `Friends`.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer released the new dance single `Friends` with producer BloodPop and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the team behind his 2015 hit track `Sorry`.

The lyrics are about a breakup, "Girl, you wonderin` why I`ve been callin`? / Like I`ve got ulterior motives / No, we didn`t end this so good / But you know we had something so good," and "So I`m wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn`t have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?"

The excited Candaian pop-sensation took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of a black-and-white illustration of two birds fighting over a worm, captioning, "#FRIENDS out now. https://bieberbloodpop.lnk.to/Friends"

The track is the first solo single for Bieber since his `Purpose` album track ‘Company’ was released on its own in 2016.The `Love Yourself` hit-maker first announced the song on August 14 in a Twitter post sharing the song artwork along with the illustration.

The song was released three weeks after Bieber angered many fans by cancelling the remainder of his `Purpose world tour`, citing, "unforeseen circumstances." 

TAGS

Justin BieberJustin Bieber new songJustin Bieber friendsBloodPopJulia MichaelsJustin Tranter

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar are director&#039;s delight: &#039;Shubh Mangal Saavdhan&#039; director
Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar are director's deli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video