Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

New Delhi: Rejoice Beliebers, Justin Bieber is back and he wants to be your friend with his new single `Friends`.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer released the new dance single `Friends` with producer BloodPop and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the team behind his 2015 hit track `Sorry`.

The lyrics are about a breakup, "Girl, you wonderin` why I`ve been callin`? / Like I`ve got ulterior motives / No, we didn`t end this so good / But you know we had something so good," and "So I`m wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn`t have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?"

The excited Candaian pop-sensation took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of a black-and-white illustration of two birds fighting over a worm, captioning, "#FRIENDS out now. https://bieberbloodpop.lnk.to/Friends"

The track is the first solo single for Bieber since his `Purpose` album track ‘Company’ was released on its own in 2016.The `Love Yourself` hit-maker first announced the song on August 14 in a Twitter post sharing the song artwork along with the illustration.

The song was released three weeks after Bieber angered many fans by cancelling the remainder of his `Purpose world tour`, citing, "unforeseen circumstances."