Kangana Ranaut as Miss Julia in 'Mere Miyan Gaye England' song from 'Rangoon' is a must watch!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 18:53
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Rangoon' starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor looks like an interesting watch.

Recently, the latest song from 'Rangoon' titled 'Mere Miyan Gaye England' was released and we must say that Kangana as Miss Julia looks mind blowing! The actress is in her elements and the song will remind you of the classic song 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon'.

The song has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The lyrics have been penned by the legendary Gulzar.

Watch the song here:

First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 18:53

