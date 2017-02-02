Kangana Ranaut is all peppy and groovy in 'Tippa' song from 'Rangoon'!

New Delhi: Classic filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Rangoon' has an amazing star cast with the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor working together for the first time ever.

Recently, a new song titled 'Tippa' has been released and we must say it features Kangana in an all peppy mode. The actress can be seen in a happy-go-lucky mood making the song look groovy. It features Kangana, who plays Miss Julia in the film and she can be seen sitting on the rooftop of a train taking her to Burma, despite her showing some resistance.

Remember Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan's 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'? Well, but this one is completely different in emotion and presentation. 'Tippa' song has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and O.S. Arun.

The film is set in the backdrop of World War II war zone and it will be interesting to see these three characters on-screen. This will be Shahid's third film with Vishal whereas it is Saif's second one with the filmmaker after 'Omkara'. Kangana and Vishal have paired up for the first time.

Watch the song: