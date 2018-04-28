Kanye West dropped a song about poop and Twitterati can't stop itself from crazy berserk

Washington D.C.: American rapper Kanye West dropped a surprise new track titled 'Lift Yourself' on Friday and its peculiar lyrics are all over the Internet.

The lyrics to the infectious track rhymes as hoop, scoop, woop and poop for about 30 seconds.

Kanye tweeted, "I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking The bars It's called Lift Yourself."

Check out his post:

Rapper Sean Kingston also tweeted, "KANYE just dropped the anthem of the year!!! Wow @kanyewest."

Jericho-Tucker also tweeted, "Me: I love good lyrics. Kanye, an intelectual: POOPITY SCOOP. POOPDY POOP. SCOOPITY POOPTY POOP."

According to E!online reports, it is unclear that whether the song will be featured on the rapper's upcoming album.