हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Karwaan: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan's camaraderie is to watch out for in soulful 'Chota Sa Fasana' song

A new track from the film has been unveiled and it's titled 'Chota Sa Fasana'.

Karwaan: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan&#039;s camaraderie is to watch out for in soulful &#039;Chota Sa Fasana&#039; song
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds, Irrfan Khan will next be seen in 'Karwaan'. The film marks the Bollywood debut of south sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

A new track from the film has been unveiled and it's titled 'Chota Sa Fasana'. The song has been sung by the soulful Arijit Singh and the camaraderie between Irrfan and Dulquer will keep you glued till the end. The music is composed by Anurag Saikia and lyrics are penned by Akarsh Khurana.

Watch the song here:

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. It is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective on life has changed. His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan a speedy recovery!

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanIrrfanKarwaankarwaan songchota sa fasana songchota sa fasananeuroendocrine cancerCancerBollywoodNeuroendocrine tumour

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close