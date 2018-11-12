हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's 'Suraiyya' dance moves will drive away your Monday Blues - Full song video out

The film starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles has minted over Rs 100 crores so far.

Katrina Kaif&#039;s &#039;Suraiyya&#039; dance moves will drive away your Monday Blues - Full song video out

Mumbai: Thugs of Hindostan may not have lived up to the expectations and hype at the Box Office but Katrina Kaif's dance moves in the Suraiyya song made people's jaw drop.

The film starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles has minted over Rs 100 crores so far but it seems Katrina's dance performances have left people spellbound.

Here's good news for fans of Katrina, who were looking forward to Suraiyya full song video. The makers of the film have unveiled the full song from start to finish.

Take a look at the video here:

The song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay -Atul has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

The film directed by Vishal Krishna Acharya also stars Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh and English actor Lloyd Owen in pivotal roles.

Set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug'.

The film released on November 8.

