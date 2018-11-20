Kedarnath: Qaafirana song showcases Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's blossoming romance - Watch

Mumbai: After making fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry in the Sweetheart song, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are all set to spill magical charm all over again.

A new song from Kedarnath is out, and it is an extension of Sushant and Sara's captivating on-screen chemistry. The makers have unveiled a brand new song from the film titled Qaafirana that showcases the blossoming love between two strangers.

Sara and Sushant look absolutely gorgeous together and kudos to filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor for giving Bollywood a new Jodi.

Take a look at the video of the song embedded below:

Sung by Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi, the soft romantic number is penned and composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Amit Trivedi respectively.

Kedarnath written by Abhishek Kapoor & Kanika Dhillon ran into trouble multiple times ahead of its release. The film is way behind its actual release schedule. Kapoor had to clear a number of roadblocks to ensure smooth release of the film that marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh).

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor & Abhishek Nayyar. It is presented by RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures.



Kedarnath is all set to hit theatres on December 7.