Kedarnath

Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry in Jaan Nisaar song will win your hearts—Watch

The makers have released a new song titled 'Jaan Nisaar' and it brings out a great chemistry shared by the lead pair.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's stunning daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her maiden move into movies with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The makers have released a new song titled 'Jaan Nisaar' and it brings out a great chemistry shared by the lead pair.

Sushant Singh Rajput plays the titular role in the movie opposite Sara. The 'Jaan Nisaar' song has been sung by Arijit Singh and music is by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song here:

'Kedarnath' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. It is reportedly based on 2013 flooded which wreaked a havoc at the temple town of Kedarnath.

The movie is set to hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

The lead actress Sara has another movie lined-up for release in December. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh in an out-and-out commercial masala venture. It is a Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'.

 

