Kedarnath

Kedarnath: 'Sweetheart' song showcases electrifying chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan - Watch

The makers of the film unveiled the brand new song composed by Amit Trivedi.

Kedarnath: &#039;Sweetheart&#039; song showcases electrifying chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser and trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan gave glimpses of the electrifying chemistry between the lead actors. And the song Sweetheart from the film proves that the duo looks like a match made in heaven on-screen.

The makers of the film unveiled the brand new song composed by Amit Trivedi. Titled Sweetheart, the song sung and penned by Dev Negi and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively, showcases a pre-wedding sequence. Sushant and Sara are a part of the wedding entourage.

Take a look at the video of the song here:

The film which is slated to release on December 7 is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has delivered hits like 'Rock On!!' and 'Kai Po Che!'.

Kedarnath written by Abhishek Kapoor & Kanika Dhillon ran into trouble multiple times ahead of its release. The film is way behind its actual release schedule. Kapoor had to clear a number of roadblocks to ensure smooth release of the film that marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh). 

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor & Abhishek Nayyar. It is presented by RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures.
 

