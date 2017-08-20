close
Essel Group 90 years
'Kendi Menoo' song from Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade 'Poster Boys' out! - Watch

'Poster Boys' is the official remake of Shreyas's production venture in Marathi "Poshter Boyz", based on three characters who find their pictures on a vasectomy poster. It is scheduled to release on September 8 this year.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:54
&#039;Kendi Menoo&#039; song from Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade &#039;Poster Boys&#039; out! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade's upcoming film 'Poster Boys' seems to be high on the music quotient. The filmmakers recently released online its song 'Kendi Menoo' and it has already garnered more than five lakh views on YouTube already.

'Kendi Menoo' has been sung by Yash Narvekar, Sukriti Kakar & Ikka on the tunes of ace music director Rishi Rich. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The video is engaging enough to make you shake a leg.

Check out: 

