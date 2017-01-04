close
'Kidre Jaawan' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' will make you self-introspect!

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 16:50
New Delhi: Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui upcoming release 'Haraamkhor' is already making waves in the showbiz arena with its off-beat storyline. Going in with the spirit of the movie, the filmmakers recently released its song 'Kidre Jaawan' which will definitely lead you to self-introspection.

'Kidre Jaawan' has been sung by vocalist Jasleen Royal on her own tunes. Its lyrics have been penned by Aditya Sharma. The video is soothing enough to make you go heart-searching. Don’t believe us? Have a look:

'Haraamkhor' has been directed by Shlok Sharma. It also features Shweta Tripathi in a prominent role. The flick will be releasing on January 13 next year. It has been shot in a small village in Gujarat.

The film explores the romance between a 14-year-old school student and her teacher. 

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 16:50

