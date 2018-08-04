हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar birth anniversary special: Classic romantic numbers of the legend

On the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, we have listed some of his romantic numbers that you can sing for your ladylove today.

Kishore Kumar birth anniversary special: Classic romantic numbers of the legend

New Delhi: Today is the birth anniversary of legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar. The late legend could effortlessly tickle your funny bone as an actor and could also mesmerise you with his golden voice.Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar went on to become one of Indian cinema’s best actor-singer of all times.

On the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, we have listed some of his romantic numbers that you can sing for your ladylove today.

Check out the classic romantic songs here:

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho’ from the film ‘Blackmail’

'Chookar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara' from the movie 'Yaarana'

‘Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein Aayi’ from the film ‘Buddha Mil Gaya’

‘Dil Kya Kare’ from the film ‘Julie’

‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ from the film ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’

All of these songs are still played and cherished by people. Even though there have been remakes of most of the songs, nothing beats the original! The simplicity and beauty of the songs made them classics which will be remembered for a long time. Truly, Kishore Kumar was a legend who charmed our hearts with his songs. 

Tags:
Kishore KumarKishore Kumar songsPal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close