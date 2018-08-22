Kriti Sanon chooses a skeleton over Rajkummar Rao, Badshah in new song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Video from Stree

Mumbai: Surprise! Kriti Sanon will appear in a special song titled 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy 'Stree'. The pretty young lady plays a ghost who gets transformed into a human and then browses through an app to look for a date.

She rejects rapper Badshah and Rajkummar and chooses a skeleton instead. The video of the funny song is out and it is unmissable.

Sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, the song has been composed and penned by Sachin - Jigar and Badshah, Jigar Saraiya respectively.

Check out the funny video here:

According to the description by Maddock Films, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry.

It will be interesting to see if Shraddha and Rajkummar succeed in raking in the moolah at the Box Office with 'Stree'.

To know who 'Stree' is and what her intentions are, head to the theatre closest to you on August 31.