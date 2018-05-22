Laaj Sharam song: Kareena, Sonam and gang show their crazy side—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's ultimate desi version of 'Sex and the City', we have our eyes set on 'Veere Di Wedding' which has a tagline of 'I am not a chic flick'. How often do you get to see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor in one frame? Well, this time it's not just these two but Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania joining in the league.

The makers have released a new track titled, 'Laaj Sharam' where the gang of four girls drop their 'laaj sharam' and enjoy freedom. The crazy song will surely feel relatable to every bride-to-be.

Watch it here:

It has been sung by Divya Kumar-Jasleen Royal while the lyrics are by White Noise. 'Veere Di Wedding' will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and the music of the venture has created quite a buzz already.

'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

In other news, Sonam recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance.

This is going to be Sonam's first film after marriage and Kareena's comeback venture post her maternity break.