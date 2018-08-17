हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu: 'Hafiz Hafiz' song brings out the madness of love—Watch

The makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Hafiz Hafiz' from the film.

Laila Majnu: &#039;Hafiz Hafiz&#039; song brings out the madness of love—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's next production 'Laila Majnu' presents the love story set in the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. The movie has been directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

The makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Hafiz Hafiz' from the film and it brings out the madness of being in love. The song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and the music is composed by Niladri Kumar.

Watch it here:

The film revolves around Kais and Laila whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles. Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri will be seen making their big screen debut in the movie.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and got a positive response. It is filled with several beautiful moments between the lead pair and the despair faced by the lead actor. The family tiff makes the journey difficult for the lovers and what eventually happens remains to be seen.

From the title itself, we can guess what's in store for the viewers.

'Laila Majnu' will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

