Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Birthday special: A look at the legend's best songs

No matter how much time changes, the name Lata Mangeshkar will always be remembered. The ultimate queen of melodies is an inspiration for the generations to come. She has a career span of over seven decades and is also the second vocalist to have ever been awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. Her contribution to the music industry is immense and she will forever rule hearts with her soulful singing.

One can easily compare her voice to that of a nightingale as when Lata Ji sings, it's majestic! The legend turns 89 today and on her special day, let's have a look at some of her best songs:

Aap ki nazro ne samjha pyaar ke kabil mujhe

This track is still one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood.

Ajeeb dastan hai yeh 

What is life but a journey? Lata Ji's voice added charm to the already beautiful song.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

A sensual, soft and melodious track!

Lag Ja Gale Se 

Nothing can express the pain a lover goes through after being separated from his/her partner. 

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Whenever you hear this song, you'll get goosebumps and will definitely want to do something for all the jawans who lost their lives, trying to protect us.

