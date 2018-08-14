हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Loveratri: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's 'Chogada' song is perfect for your Dandiya night—Watch

You can see the crackling chemistry between Aayush and Warina who have matched their steps brilliantly.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to enter the big world of showbiz with 'Loveratri', a film which also marks the debut of newbie Warina Hussain. The makers have recently unveiled the song 'Chogada' song and it is high on energy.

'Chogada' song is perfect for your Dandiya night and happens to be a colourful, foot-tapping number. It has been sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur. The lyrics are by Darshan Raval while additional lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Also, you can see the crackling chemistry between Aayush and Warina who have matched their steps brilliantly.

Watch it here:

The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). The film is set to release on October 5, 2018. 'Loveratri' presents a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival.

Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair.

The trailer was unveiled some time back it created a storm online. It shows how Aayush, who plays a Gujarati boy trying to woo his ladylove Warina. Their chemistry looks fresh and you will want to watch this rom-com during the festive time. The film features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts besides Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's cameo appearances.

The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house. 

 

