Rangtaari

Loveratri: Aayush Sharma's electrifying dance moves in 'Rangtaari' song will blow your mind—Watch

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Loveratri' is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut venture 'Loveratri' will hit the theatres in October this year and is eagerly waited upon by fans. The makers have started unveiling songs from the film and with each song, the excitement level reaches new heights. After releasing various hit songs like 'Tera Hua', 'Akh Lad Jave' and 'Chogada', yet another foot-tapping number titled 'Rangtaari' has been released. Aayush Sharma's electrifying dance moves are a treat to watch and the song has some amazing beats as well.

Sung by Dev Negi with rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song has lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.

Check out the song here:

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two are blessed with a son who they have named Ahil.

Interestingly, Salman’s parents – Salim and Salma – celebrate their wedding anniversary on the aforementioned date.

Aayush is the son of politician Anil Sharma, who contested the Himachal assembly election last year from Mandi with a BJP ticket.

Here's wishing Aayush and Warina all the very best for their debut film.

