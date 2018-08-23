हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Loveratri new song

Loveratri new song: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain burn the dance floor in Akh Lad Jaave—Watch

 'Loveratri' has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF)

Loveratri new song: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain burn the dance floor in Akh Lad Jaave—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with 'Loveratri'. The film also marks Bollywood debut of the beautiful Warina Hussain and is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. 'Loveratri' has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF) and is slated to release on October 5 this year.

Makers of the film have started unveiling songs. The latest song to be out is 'Akh Lad Jaave' and this one has the lead pair burning the dance floor in a club! Titled 'Akh Lad Jaave', the song has been sung by Badshah, Asees Kaur And Jubin Nautiyal.

Check it out here:

The trailer of the film was unveiled some time back it created a storm online. It shows how Aayush, who plays a Gujarati boy trying to woo his ladylove Warina. The film also features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will have cameo appearances in the romantic saga.

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014 in an extravagant ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two are blessed with a son who they have named Ahil.

Salman has launched Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and a number of other aspiring actors in the past. The hunk of a superstar has also been instrumental in resurrecting careers of many of his colleagues in the industry. No wonder why his fans call him a magnanimous star.

Loveratri new songAkh Lad JaaveAayush SharmaSalman Khanwarina hussain

