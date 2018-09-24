हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dholida

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's 'Dholida' song is a perfect garba number—Watch

The film is high on the buzzword and looks full of colours.

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain&#039;s &#039;Dholida&#039; song is a perfect garba number—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming production 'Loveyatri' marks the debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film is high on the buzzword and looks full of colours.

The makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Dholida' and it is the perfect Garba track for your this festival.

Watch it here:

It has been sung by Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Muchchal and Raja Hassan. The music is composed byTanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). The film is set to release on October 5, 2018. 'Loveyatri' presents a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival.

Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair.

The trailer was unveiled some time back it created a storm online. It shows how Aayush, who plays a Gujarati boy trying to woo his ladylove Warina. Their chemistry looks fresh and you will want to watch this rom-com during the festive time. The film features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts besides Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's cameo appearances.

The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house. 

 

Tags:
dholidadholida songLoveyatriAayush Sharmawarina hussain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close