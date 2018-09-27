हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Loveyatri trailer 2: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's chemistry is to watch out for!

It taps the beautiful chemistry between the fresh on-screen couple of Aayush and Warina.

Loveyatri trailer 2: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's chemistry is to watch out for!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming home production 'Loveyatri marks the debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The lead pair exudes amazing chemistry and is set to sizzle on the silver screens.

The makers have released the second trailer of 'Loveyatri' which was previously titled 'Loveratri'. The film has been helmed by debutante director Abhiraj Minawala. It is slated to hit the screens on October 5, 2018.

Watch the new trailer:

It taps the beautiful chemistry between the fresh on-screen couple of Aayush and Warina. The film presents the colourful and vibrant romantic comedy. The trailer shows how that the movie is a journey of love which unfolds as two strangers meet to celebrate the festival of love.

'Loveyatri' brings forth a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival. Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair.

Aayush, who plays a Gujarati boy trying to woo his ladylove Warina. Their chemistry looks fresh and you will want to watch this rom-com during the festive time. The film features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts besides Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's cameo appearances.

The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house. 

 

