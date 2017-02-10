Madhuri Dixit does ‘Tamma Tamma’ again with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – WATCH

Mumbai: If there’s anyone who dances like a dream, it is 1990s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit. The pretty actress, who is now a mother of two sons, taught dancing lessons to Badrinath and his Dulhania – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who are all set to recreate the ‘Tamma Tamma’ magic again.

Dharma Productions which is producing ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ took to Twitter Friday to share a video that shows Madhuri teaching ‘Tamma Tamma’ steps to the two young actors.

Check it out here:

The recreated version of the 1990s chartbuster track is a part of Varun and Alia’s upcoming film. The original song from the film ‘Thanedaar’ had featured Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt.

Well, we are sure the new one is going to be as much fun to watch but Madhuri and Sanju Baba’s dance had its own charm.