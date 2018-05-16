Madhuri Dixit's song used to create awareness on mental health

Mumbai: A new version of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's chartbuster 'Dil toh pagal hai', sung by a band comprising six specially-abled children, will spread awareness on mental health and disability. She feels proud.

Madhuri said in a statement: "It fills me with pride that one of my favourite songs with one of my favourite filmmakers, Yashji (late Yash Chopra), is being used for such a wonderful cause of creating awareness for mental health and disability."

The song is being rendered by members of the 6 Pack Band 2.0, curated by Shameer Tandon and conceived and produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films.

The project hopes to affect positive social change through the inspiring and fascinating stories of the six band members.

Madhuri is launching the new version of "Dil toh pagal hai" on social media on Wednesday.

The iconic track from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai", which features Madhuri, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, has been recreated by Tandon with additional lyrics by Kumaar. The new version is a collaboration with singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

