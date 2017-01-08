Mahira Khan and Harshdeep Kaur belong to mutual admiration club!
Mumbai: Fans of Shah Rukh Khan aren’t ready to get over the ‘Zaalima’ fever and they have all the reasons to fall in love with the superstar all over again! SRK’s chemistry with Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan has added more spice to the already sizzling tadka.
SRK unveiled the romantic anthem of the year on Thursday last week and since then music lovers have been listening to the song on loop. Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur,’ Zaalima’ from ‘Raees’ has struck the love chords and has been enchanting listeners.
Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who has lent her powerful voice to Mahira for the song, took to Twitter to express her admiration for the beauty from across the border. She wrote, “O #Zaalima is my second song after Ballay Ballay(Bin Roye) for the unbelievably Beautiful @TheMahiraKhan Mahira you have totally nailed it! (sic).”
O #Zaalima is my second song after Ballay Ballay(Bin Roye) for the unbelievably Beautiful @TheMahiraKhan Mahira you have totally nailed it!
— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) 5 January 2017
Mahira reciprocated the same sentiments for Harshdeep by tweeting: “Yes it is!! Ballay ballay is closest to my heart. Your voice is @HarshdeepKaur (sic).”
Yes it is!! Ballay ballay is closest to my heart. Your voice is @HarshdeepKaur https://t.co/4oCko8co9f
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) 7 January 2017
Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’, directed by Rahul Dholakia also features method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.
