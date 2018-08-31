Main Zinda Hoon song from Paltan will give you goosebumps - Watch

Mumbai: The super-hit trio of Sonu Nigam - Anu Malik - Javed Akhtar is back and how! After delivering a soul-stirring song like Sandese Aate Hain in JP Dutta's Border almost 21 years ago, the trio has come up with Main Zinda Hoon for the filmmaker's Paltan, a song that is bound to give you goosebumps.

The song narrates the sentiments of a soldier and showcases the love the defence forces have for their motherland.

Check out the song embedded below:

Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill.

The first based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 took place along the Sikkim border. Jointly produced by JP Films and Zee Studios and directed by Dutta, the war-themed film will release on 7 September.