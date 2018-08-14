हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan: 'Chonch Ladhiyaan' audio song has a soothing feel to it -Watch

'Manmarziyaan' stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming venture 'Manmarziyaan' has an interesting ensemble star cast. The makers have released the audio of the new song 'Chinch Ladhiyaan' and it is every bit soothing to the ears. 

Watch song: 

'Manmarziyaan' will see Abhishek in the role of a Sikh man and this is for the first time, we get to see him don a turban. Also, Taapsee and Vicky's characters look fresh and quite peppy.

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan happens to be a love story set in Punjab.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.

The filmmaker's last release 'Mukkabaaz' won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. The trailer of 'Manmarziyaan' was unveiled a few days back and received a big thumbs up.

We are looking forward to this Anurag Kashyap film!

