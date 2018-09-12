हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan: Grey Walaa Shade song beautifully presents different colours of love—Watch

'Manmarziyaan' will hit the screens on September 14, 2018. 

Manmarziyaan: Grey Walaa Shade song beautifully presents different colours of love—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back with 'Manmarziyaan' which has a fresh and unusual casting of Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The trailer was unveiled some time back and it created a flutter on social media.

Recently, the makers released a new track from the movie titled 'Grey Walaa Shade' and it beautifully presents different colours of love. Taapsee, Abhishek and Vicky's tryst with love and relationship has been shown brilliantly in a typical Kashyap style.

Watch the tweet here:

The song has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma.

'Manmarziyaan' will see Abhishek in the role of a Sikh man and this is for the first time, we get to see him don a turban. Also, Taapsee and Vicky's characters look fresh and quite peppy.

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan happens to be a love story set in Punjab.

'Manmarziyaan' will hit the screens on September 14, 2018. 

